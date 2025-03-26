Telangana to get tough on betting, gaming apps

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to enforce a strict ban on online betting, gaming apps, and online rummy, days after the police booked many film actors and influencers for their advertisements backing betting apps. The government would amend existing legislation to impose stricter punishments and regulations to curb this growing menace.

“A simple police station inquiry cannot break such networks. A specialised team is the need of the hour,” he said, adding that the government would consult senior officials before formalising the SIT.

Revanth Reddy told the Assembly that the government was committed to curbing this “international criminal network” that is driving many youngsters to financial ruin and even suicide. He assured the House that stringent action will be taken against those promoting or managing these digital platforms.

“We have decided to strictly deal with online betting and rummy games,” the Chief Minister declared. “To effectively tackle these crimes, a dedicated SIT will be formed, comprising officials from CID and other expert wings.”

The Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, was responding to concerns raised by BRS legislators, who demanded strong measures to protect poor families and young individuals vulnerable to online gambling. They noted that the unchecked growth of online betting has led to a spike in suicides, especially among the youth.

He acknowledged that a law banning online gambling was passed in 2017 under the previous BRS government but criticised its lack of implementation.

Currently, the law provides for a maximum punishment of only two years for those involved in online betting. Revanth Reddy said the state would amend the legislation in the upcoming Assembly session to ensure more stringent punishment for organisers, app developers, and promoters.

“Mere questioning of celebrities or influencers promoting betting apps won’t help,” he said. “We need a strong investigative mechanism to dismantle the network and put an end to these activities.”

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the rampant supply of banned products like gutka and assured that the government would act firmly to eliminate such threats.

Referring to criticism from the opposition about poor law and order in the state, Revanth Reddy dismissed the narrative that Telangana had become ‘lawless’ under his administration.

He cited past incidents such as the Disha case, the lawyer couple’s murder in Manthani, and the Jubilee Hills pub rape incident and blamed the previous BRS government for its inaction and political shielding.

He accused the BRS of spreading misinformation to derail investor confidence and create a false sense of crisis in the state. “If Telangana fails, will the opposition celebrate?” he questioned. “In the last 15 months, we have maintained peace, law and order. There is no reason for such impatience. Assembly elections will be held in 2028 and not before.”

The Chief Minister urged opposition leaders to set aside political greed and contribute constructively. “Former CLP leader Jana Reddy, though in the opposition, stood by the BRS government in difficult times. Why can’t today’s leaders do the same?” he said.