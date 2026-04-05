SIT To Seek Additional 3 Days' Custody Of Rohith

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Moinabad farmhouse drug and firing case, has allegedly found suspicious international financial transactions involving Delhi-based business Namit Sharma and Ritesh Reddy, who is believed to be a benami of former BRS MLA P. ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy.

The SIT has filed a petition seeking an three additional days of custody of the trio for questioning. Their previous three-day period under police custody had ended on Saturday. The request was made to question them further over high-value transactions traced to four countries after auditing their financial records, police said.

During custodial interrogation, the accused allegedly failed to provide clear explanations about the money trail. However, investigators said they secured substantial evidence on the transactions.

The court has adjourned the hearing on the SIT’s custody petition to Monday. Police said the SIT and Moinabad crime team plan to question the accused further on the international transactions if custody is granted.