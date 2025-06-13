SIT To Question Praneeth Rao On Phone-Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case of the BRS government tenure are likely to question suspended DSP G. Praneeth Rao, one of the key accused, on Friday. Praneeth Rao allegedly destroyed the hard disks in which sensitive data was stored.

SIT officials are scheduled to Prabhakar Rao for a third time on Saturday.

According to sources, the SIT officials obtained inputs by grilling former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao and intend to verify them with Praneeth Rao. Sources said Prabhakar Rao gave “diplomatic answers” to the SIT officials in the matter of creating profiles of political leaders and intercepting their mobile phones.

Praneeth Rao, who was promoted from the inspector rank to the deputy superintendent of oolice (DSP) rank while working in SIB, allegedly played a key role in intercepting phones of the then TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, his family members, political leaders, judges, Tollywood actors, journalists.