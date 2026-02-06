SIT to Name More Accused in Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which questioned BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members in connection with the phone-tapping case, is likely to name some more accused in its FIR and file a chargesheet before the court.

A team of SIT officials reportedly cross-checked the details recorded during the questioning of Chandrashekar Rao, former ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar with the statements of accused police officers G. Praneeth Rao, P. Radha Kishan Rao, N. Bhujanga Rao and M. Tirupatanna.

The SIT would also focus the reasons the BRS leadership continued with prime accused T. Prabhakar Rao as SIB chief even after his retirement.