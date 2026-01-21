SIT Targets 10 More From BRS In Snooping Case

HYDERABAD: A day after questioning BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao in connection with the sensational phone tapping case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials are preparing to serve notices to more than ten BRS leaders.

Investigators suspect that the then BRS government influenced senior police officers to intercept the mobile phones of leaders closely associated with Harish Rao and other senior figures. SIT officials, however, have not revealed the names of those under scrutiny.

Sources indicated that Harish Rao may receive a fresh notice for further questioning, with SIT officials set to record his detailed statement. Based on the testimony of suspended police officer G. Praneeth Rao, investigators have identified several BRS leaders who allegedly influenced SIT officers P. Radha Kishan Rao, M Thirupatanna, and N. Bhujanga Rao during elections when the party was in power.

On Tuesday, Harish Rao was grilled for seven hours at Jubilee Hills police station. Initially, he questioned why he had been summoned and warned officers that the BRS would not spare them once it returned to power. Police sources said SIT officials firmly told him not to issue threats and reminded him they were only performing their duty. Rao then relented and began answering questions in a subdued tone.

By afternoon, as officers armed with phone-tapping evidence pressed him further, Rao responded patiently. Later in the day, he requested to be allowed to leave early to accompany his son to the airport. The SIT concluded questioning at 6.25 pm but made it clear that Rao must appear whenever summoned. The session was conducted under the supervision of a senior police officer.