SIT Probes Merely a Publicity Stunt, No Real Action, Says BJP’s Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao alleged that the notices being issued by the Special Investigation Team into the phone-tapping case were “just a publicity stunt” and alleged that there is “no action except acting” by the state government. He demanded a judicial inquiry by a High Court judge into corruption cases and misdeeds of the previous BRS and the incumbent Congress governments

Addressing a press conference at the party state office here, Ramchander Rao alleged that there was a "quid pro quo" between the BRS and the Congress in corruption cases. While former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his party shielded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the "cash-for-vote" case, the Congress was protecting the BRS president and others in matters like the Kaleshwaram project and phone-tapping scandal.

The state BJP chief accused the Revanth Reddy government of mirroring the BRS misdeeds, and cited the sheep scam and Naini coal block tenders. "Only contractors and ministers change, but the commission system persists," Ramchander Rao alleged.

He recalled Revanth Reddy's pre-election promise to unearth BRS corruption and jail Chandrashekar Rao within 100 days of coming to power. Despite being in power for two years, not a single family member of Chandrashekar Rao or a key BRS leader had been jailed. He quipped that "SIT" stood for "sitting" with no momentum.

Referring to the civic body elections, Ramchander Rao dismissed the Congress’ and BRS propaganda claims that the BJP lacked a presence in civic bodies and was relying on a communal campaign. The claims were fuelled by BJP's rising popularity seen in the recent panchayat raj polls, he claimed. He urged Telangana voters to punish both parties in the upcoming municipal elections by backing BJP.