SIT Officials Record Ex-OSD’s Statement on Phone Tapping

Hyderabad: Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Thursday questioned P. Rajasekhar Reddy, a former officer on special duty (OSD) to former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, on his alleged role in the illegal phone-tapping during the BRS government tenure.

Rajasekhar Reddy worked as Rao’s OSD on deputation from Central services. He had allegedly passed on to erstwhile SIB officials — especially former police officer P. Radha Kishan Rao — the orders to intercept phone calls of political leaders. Radha Kishan Rao had implicated Chandrashekhar Rao and others in the phone-tapping case.

The former OSD arrived at the SIT office at 1.30 pm. The officials recorded his statement on his association with then SIB officers, including officers working in intelligence. The SIT is likely to verify the call data of the OSD's phone number.

The then SIB officers reportedly intercepted the phone calls of more than 4,000 persons, including the then state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and his family members, politicians, celebrities, actors, journalists and others during the elections. After the Congress government was formed in Telangana, the data was destroyed.