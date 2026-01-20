SIT Notices Diversion Tactic; CM’s Kin Behind Coal Scam: Harish

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday said he was not deterred by “fabricated cases with trumped up charges against him by the Revanth Reddy government” and dismissed his questioning by the Special Investigation Team in the phone tapping case as a “diversionary tactic by the Chief Minister to save his brother in law, who we exposed as the kingpin in a multi-crore coal mining scam involving Singareni collieries.”

Harish Rao, addressing a press meet at Telangana Bhavan after questioning by the SIT, dismissed the investigation into the phone-tapping issue as “one full of false allegations, and empty narratives.”

The three inquiry officers were repeatedly leaving the room to attend to phone calls, and when they returned, repeated the same questions. “There was nothing new in the questions. The only doubt is whether the calls they got were from Revanth Reddy or from Sajjanar,” he said.

“If Revanth Reddy has the courage, and is convinced there is no scam in the Singareni tenders, then he must order an inquiry by a High Court judge into our allegations. We are levelling a direct charge today that Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law is the kingpin in the coal mining tender scam,” he said.

“The scam came to light when disputes between ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkatreddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka spilled into the public domain. All this SIT drama is only to divert attention from the scam,” he said. Revanth Reddy “is leading a government of scams and loot. Through such acts, he is scripting his own downfall,” he said.

Thanking BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior party leaders for their moral support, Harish Rao said, “Revanth Reddy must stop acting like a coward and stop sending notices like these. If he has the courage, he must face us politically.”

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao told reporters that the government was desperate to draw the attention away from the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law’s alleged involvement in the Singareni coal scam. “All it took was just a few hours after Harish exposed the scam yesterday, and by evening, he received the notices from the SIT.”

“We are warning the police officials that they will be held accountable for the excesses they are indulging in by following diktats of their political masters. Such cases and notices will not stop the BRS from exposing the government’s failures and its scams,” Rama Rao said.