SIT Notice to Santosh to Divert Attention: KTR, Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS, which is coming under increasing pressure from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case, on Monday condemned “political weaponisation” of SITs by the Congress government and using them as “attention diversion” tactics.

In a statement, senior party leader T. Harish Rao said that as soon as the party leadership had decided to meet the Governor on Tuesday evening to “expose the Congress government SIT probe as a witch hunt” a hurried notice was issued to former MP J. Santosh Kumar to appear before the police at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Harish Rao said the timing was not incidental as the BRS delegation was scheduled to meet the Governor at 4.30 pm, and was clearly designed to divert public attention from Congress getting exposed on its acts, he said.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said, “this entire phone-tapping case is like an utter flop television serial and the notice to Santosh Kumar is yet another desperate attempt to divert public attention, and political vendetta. The government still has no answer on why it is not calling officials who were actually responsible for any phone tapping.”

Rama Rao claimed the Congress government was finding itself neck-deep in serious trouble after the BRS exposed the tender scam with respect to the Naini coal block of Singareni collieries. “First it called Harish Rao, then me, and now SIT wants to question Santosh Kumar. The SIT action is pre-planned, and the BRS party stands with Santosh and we will approach the courts if required,” Rama Rao said.