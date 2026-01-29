SIT Notice to KCR to Divert Public Anger Against Cong Govt

Siddipet: Former minister, BRS legislature party deputy leader T.Harish Rao strongly condemned the conspiracy being carried out by the Revanth Reddy government out of political vendetta against former CM K.Chandrashekar Rao, the father of the Telangana nation and idol of crores of people.

Touching KCR means touching the self-respect of Telangana, he said. Speaking in Siddipet district on Thursday, Harish Rao said KCR is the great leader who fulfilled the dream of a separate state and, for a decade, placed Telangana at the forefront of the nation.

Trying to malign such a historic leader is like spitting at the sun, he said. Issuing notices in the name of an SIT to divert public anger arising from administrative failure and to shift attention from the stains of the Singareni coal scam is the height of Revanth Reddy’s petty and cheap politics, he said.

Thinking that such political harassment will bring electoral gains in the municipal elections is proof of Revanth Reddy’s political bankruptcy, he said. If KCR is the one who created history, then Revanth Reddy is a man without history who is trying to defile it, he criticised. Power is not permanent and Arrogance is even less so, he said.

The entire Telangana society stands with KCR and no question of fearing your political intimidation, he said. People themselves will teach CM Revanth Reddy a fitting lesson, he said. Meanwhile, proteoagainst the issuance of SIT notices to Telangana’s first Chief Minister KCR, BRS leaders staged a dharna at BJR Chowrasta in Siddipet. BRS party cadres burned an effigy of CM Revanth Reddy. There was a scuffle between the police and BRS party workers.