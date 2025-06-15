SIT Grills Prabhakar on 300 Unknown Profiles

Hyderabad: Armed with many statements, Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Saturday questioned former SIB chief and retired IPS officer T. Prabhakar Rao about the creation of more than 300 unknown profiles whose mobile numbers were intercepted continuously for six months ahead of the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

During the interrogation, Prabhakar Rao reportedly told investigators he had merely performed his duties as SIB chief in supervising surveillance teams. He is said to have remained largely silent when pressed on specifics of the phone-tapping operation.

The questioning came a day after SIT officers examined key accused G. Praneeth Rao. Investigators sought clarification on Praneeth Rao’s earlier statements, including allegations that a special team under his command destroyed hard drives containing sensitive data.

Prabhakar Rao indicated he would cooperate fully with the SIT, but maintained that any activities undertaken after his resignation from the SIB were not his responsibility. He also asserted that gathering information, whether technically or physically, is integral to the SIB’s mandate.

The SIT further asked why Praneeth Rao had been given extensive authority, including control of multiple rooms, advanced technology, privately purchased servers registered under fictitious names, and dedicated internet connections.