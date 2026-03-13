SIT Formed to Probe Velugumatla Bhoodan Land Fraud

Nalgonda:Khammam deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Prasad Rao on Friday said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the alleged Bhoodan land fraud at Velugumatla in Khammam district.

In a media release, the DCP said members of the UCCRI (ML) OPDR Bhoodan Committee allegedly collected around ₹3 crore from poor people on the promise of allotting plots in Bhoodan land at Velugumatla.

So far, 24 cases have been registered across six police stations in connection with the fraud. Out of 60 accused in the cases, police have arrested 11 persons so far.

The arrested include Koppera Venkanna (42) of Namavaram in Mothe mandal of Suryapet district, Kotte Basu (39) of Kesupalli in Enkuru mandal, Sampangi Venkatachalam (43) of Gopalapuram in Khanapuram mandal, Balli Srinivasa Rao (45) of Burda Raghavapuram in Enkuru mandal, Talluri Krishna (50) of Kaviraju Nagar, Budige Ramulu of Velugumatla, Mankidi Lingaraju (66) of Lachagudem in Enkuru mandal, Rachakonda Narasimha Chari of Sahakara Nagar, Danda Lingaiah (50) of Bose Bomma Centre, Poleboyina Muthayya of Madduvapalli in Kamepalli mandal and Danda Lingaswamy of Velugumatla.

The DCP said the SIT, comprising three circle inspectors, would investigate the case further and take steps to recover the ₹3 crore collected from victims and return the money to them.