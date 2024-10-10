SI’s alleged harassment drive woman ASI to attempt suicide in PS in Medak

Hyderabad: A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) attempted suicide in Chilipched police station in Medak district by hanging, accusing the Sub-Inspector (SI) Yadagiri of humiliating and mentally harassing her and marking absent in spite of attending to bandobust duty.



In a complaint lodged to the district Superintendent of Police (SP), the ASI Sudharani’s brother Sanjeeva said his sister tried to end her life as she was unable to bear the torture meted out by Yadagariri to exploit her.

For every issue, Yadagiri was blaming her. For the last few days, Yadagiri was humiliating Sudharani in front of her colleagues and marking absent even after attending bandobust. When she tried to explain to him, Yadagiri did not budge and continued to harass her.

Left with no other option, she tried to end her life in the police station. On seeing Sudharani, her colleagues came to her rescue and rushed her to a nearby hospital where her condition is stable.