Sirpur (T) MLA Burns Copies of Go 49

Adilabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Palvai Harish Babu on Sunday alleged that Minister for rural development D. Anasuya Seethakka had quit the responsibilities of in-charge minister for Adilabad district to avoid resolving issues being faced by Adivasis in the area.

Speaking to the media in Kagaznagar, Harish Babu said Seethakka did not talk about the GO 49 issued by the state government declaring the tiger corridor area between the Tadoba Andhari and Kawal Tiger Reserve as a conservation reserve, though the move affects the livelihoods and living of Adivasis in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Harish Babu demanded that the government rescind the GO 49 as it goes against the interests of the people of the Asifabad district.

In a protest, he burnt the copies of the GO, alleging that it would affect the livelihoods and living of the people of the district.