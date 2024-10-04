Hyderabad: Siripuram village in Madhira constituency has been selected as a solar model village under a pilot project and it was selected following instructions from Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Energy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.



This project aims to set a precedent for sustainable energy practices in the region, making Siripuram a role model for solar adoption. TGNPDCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy, along with TGREDCO VC and MD Anila Vavilla, and other officials visited Siripuram village on Friday and interacted with people to explain about the project’s advantages

The discussed the vision behind the project and the steps being taken to make this initiative a success. According to officials, Siripuram village has approximately 1039 domestic consumers and 520 agricultural consumers and a survey for all domestic consumers has been successfully completed. Around 50 percent of agricultural services have been surveyed, with the remainder to be completed within the next three days.

Service details are being systematically registered in the PM-Suryaghar portal to ensure transparency and track progress. During the awareness session conducted at the Rythu Vedika premises, Varun Reddy highlighted the potential benefits of transitioning to solar energy for both domestic and agricultural consumers

The project is being implemented at zero cost to the consumers, ensuring widespread adoption without economic barriers. Upon the completion of solar installations, consumers will have the opportunity to sell surplus electricity back to DISCOM, generating additional revenue. This will empower villagers to become financially self-sufficient.

Siripuram, chosen for the prestigious initiative in the Deputy Chief Minister’s constituency, is set to become a benchmark for solar energy adoption, showcasing how rural communities can lead the shift toward renewable energy.

For 201 domestic consumers who lack proper rooftops for solar panel installation, Varun Reddy directed TGREDCO VC to explore the possibility of constructing high-rise structures in available open spaces, ensuring no household is left out of this initiative. Neighboring farmers were encouraged to collaborate and install solar panels collectively in shared agricultural fields, optimizing space and resources.

Varun Reddy reiterated the urgency of reducing dependence on fossil fuels, which are major contributors to environmental degradation and climate instability. He emphasized that transitioning to solar energy is not just about economic benefits but also about protecting our environment for future generations.

By embracing renewable energy, Siripuram can play a pivotal role in mitigating climate risks and promoting sustainable growth in rural Telangana. Varun Reddy the people of Siripuram to take full advantage of this initiative and collectively work towards making the solar pilot project a grand success. He appealed to residents to come forward, participate actively, and ensure the protection and maintenance of solar installations, thereby contributing to the village’s progress and environmental sustainability.

“Siripuram will soon stand as a shining example of what a community can achieve when it embraces clean energy. Together, let’s make this village a beacon of hope for sustainable development across the country,” Varun Reddy added.