Siren alerts, bunkers shelters turn routine for Telangana workers in Israel

Adilabad: Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel and a war-like situation in parts of the Gulf, families of migrant workers from northern Telangana districts have expressed concern over the safety of their relatives employed abroad.

Nearly 300 workers from Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jagtial districts are currently working in Israel, primarily in the construction and caregiver sectors. Most of them went through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TMCOM).

According to sources, a group of workers from Telangana is stationed in Nesher city in the Haifa district, about 140 km from Jerusalem. Residential apartments there are equipped with bunker facilities for use during emergencies. On hearing siren alerts, workers move to bunkers and remain there until authorities declare it safe.

Roddaveni Swamy, 35, of Tandra village in Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district, who has been working in the construction sector in Nesher for the past year, said he was taking shelter in bunkers during missile attacks. He said their families in Telangana were anxious as the situation remained unpredictable, though the workers were in regular contact with them.

Swamy said they were spending time in bunkers following updates on their phones and keeping their safety gear ready.

Kanketa Sarangadhar of Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district is working as a caregiver for elderly persons in Israel. Uppu Kiran of Jannaram in Mancherial district is employed in the construction sector.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Uppu Kiran said safety measures in Israel were robust and that workers were continuing their duties. “The security system detects missiles, bombs and alerts the people with a siren so that they can rush to safety places like bunkers," he said.

Swadesh Parikipandla, member of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee, said efforts were under way to coordinate with workers in Gulf countries and Israel. He said he was in touch with their families in Telangana. He added that the state government had set up helplines at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and was collecting details of workers through a form for coordination.

The Telangana government has initiated measures to monitor the situation and maintain contact with affected families.