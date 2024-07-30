Sircilla weaver presents matchboxes with sari and shawl to Vemulawada temple

KARIMNAGAR: Popular Sircilla weaver Nalla Vijay Kumar created a sari and a shawl that can be fit in a matchbox. He, along with his family, offered it to the presiding deities Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy and Sri Raja Rajeshwari in Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada on Tuesday.



Soon after offering prayers, they presented the sari and shawl to temple executive officer K. Vinod Reddy for offering them to the deities.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Vijay Kumar said that he had learnt the unique craft from his father Nalla Parandamulu, who used to weave different types of clothes that could be accommodated in matchboxes from 1987 onwards.

It took three days to create the sari and the shawl, both of which are made of ikkat pattu, he said. The length of the sari is 5.5 metres and 48 inches wide while the length of the shawl is two metres and the width 32 inches. The sari weighs 100 grams while the shawl is 40 grams, he said.

He pointed out that he had earlier created perfume sari and colour-changing sari among many other types of saris that were weaved with gold and silver and fit into matchboxes. He presented them to the presiding deities of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, and to Vijayawada Kanakadurga Devi.

Shawls were also presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US president Barack Obama and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.