Sircilla Weaver Crafts QR Shawl for PM Modi

KARIMNAGAR: Renowned handloom weaver Nalla Vijay Kumar from Sircilla, recipient of the Chenetha Kala Ratna award, has woven a silk and zari shawl embedded with a scannable QR code that showcases the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The distinctive creation was launched by Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

The innovative shawl, which will soon be presented to the Prime Minister, allows viewers to access photographs and details of national milestones by simply scanning the QR code with a smartphone camera.

Explaining the concept, Vijay Kumar said he designed the shawl to symbolise the Digital India movement and highlight the Prime Minister’s contribution to national progress. “The QR code contains visuals and information on initiatives such as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Operation Sindoor, Chandrayaan-3, Vande Bharat Express and Swachh Bharat,” he said. Crafted entirely from silk threads and zari, the shawl measures 32 inches in width and 2.5 metres in length and took 12 days to complete.

Continuing his family’s legacy of innovation, Vijay Kumar follows in the footsteps of his father, Nalla Parandhamulu, the first weaver to craft a silk saree that could fit inside a matchbox. Inspired by his father’s ingenuity, Vijay Kumar has created several one-of-a-kind weaves, including a saree that can pass through a needle’s eye, one that fits through a finger ring, a colour-changing “chameleon” saree and even a fragrant silk saree that emits scent. He had earlier presented Prime Minister Modi with a gold “Operation Sindoor” shawl woven by him.