Sircilla Surveyor, Aide Fall to ACB Trap

Karimnagar: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a government surveyor along with his private assistant red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person to complete the land survey work in Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

According to the ACB, the accused, identified as Madishetti Venugopal, 38, was working as a government mandal surveyor in Sircilla. He demanded a total bribe of Rs.30,000 for the land survey and to submit a copy to the complainant for the survey of his mother’s land located in the Chinna Bonalu area. Venugopal already accepted Rs.10,000 from the complainant on October 13 after conducting the survey. The trap was set when the surveyor further demanded the remaining Rs.20,000 to hand over the final survey report, which he accepted through his private assistant, identified as Sura Vamshi ,24.

The bribe amount of Rs.20,000 was recovered from their possession. The ACB noted that both the surveyor and his assistant performed their duty dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage.

The two Venugopal and Vamshi were produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Karimnagar. The identity of the complainant was withheld by the ACB officials for security reasons.