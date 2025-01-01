Sircilla police crack fake certificates racket

The task force and town police in a joint operation on Tuesday busted a fake certificates making racket and nabbed five persons along with sieging fake documents, stamps, mobile phones and materials used for preparation of fake certificates from their possession in Sircilla town.

Disclosing the facts to the media, district superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan said the nabbed five persons were identified as S. Chandramouli, P. Prakash, B. Shivaji, Ch. Babu and B.Vishnu, all residents of Rajanna Sircilla district.On receiving information that some persons are producing fake certificates for getting court bail, the police carried out an investigation and nabbed the main accused S. Chandramouli who was a retired teacher.

By forming a gang along with others, Chandramouli indulged in creation of fake stamps in the names of officials such as MRO, doctors, panchayat secretaries and several VIPs and used to prepare fake certificates including property valuation, for court bail, age and date of birth certificates from government schools and hospitals and fake qualification certificates for schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi.The gang used to target people who are ineligible and those who are unable to obtain official documents from relevant government offices, deceiving both the government and public, A former deputy sarpanch from Ananthapalli village also benefited from these fake documents along with many others.Another person identified as Sheelam Rajesh who also indulged in the racket was absconding, the police started a manhunt to nab him, he added.The SP confirmed that a detailed investigation is ongoing and necessary action will be taken. The five accused persons have been remanded to custody as part of an investigation.DSP Chandrasekhar Reddy, CI Krishna, task force CI Sadan Kumar and others were present at the meeting.