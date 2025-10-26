Sircilla Man Stranded In Oman Seeks Help In Video

KARIMNAGAR: A young man identified as Guruvaiah alias Satish, from Baswapur village in Thangallapalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, has been stranded and suffering in Muscat, Oman, after allegedly being cheated by a Gulf recruitment agent. Guruvaiah made a desperate, tearful plea for help in a viral social media video, appealing to the government and kind-hearted people to rescue him and bring him back to India.

In the video, Guruvaiah revealed that he had gone to Muscat about a month ago, leaving behind his wife and children, after a recruiter promised him a lucrative job that would change his life. However, upon arrival, he was allegedly forced into menial and physically demanding work instead of the promised supply job, causing his health to deteriorate. He is now living in poor conditions, struggling to find proper food and shelter, and reportedly sleeping in a garden area with no employment.

Guruvaiah said that when he requested to be sent home, his supervisors initially demanded 650 rials, later reducing the amount to 300 rials for his return ticket. He mentioned that his family had sent him 200 rials, but he still needs 100 more to cover the cost.

Meanwhile, his elderly parents, heartbroken after watching the viral video, confirmed that their son had been deceived by the agent and urged the government to intervene immediately to ensure his safe return. They expressed deep anguish, worried both about the loans they had taken and about their son’s well-being.

Guruvaiah’s ordeal mirrors the plight of many unemployed youths who fall prey to fraudulent Gulf recruitment agents and end up trapped in foreign countries under exploitative conditions. The video has sparked widespread concern and sympathy among the people of his village and beyond.