Sircilla Collector Jha Get's Notice For Protocol Violation

Hyderabad: The state government has taken a serious view of the protocol violation by Sircilla district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha during the Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrations on Wednesday. According to official sources, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued notices to the collector on Thursday, seeking his explanation by 3 pm on September 22, Monday. Action will be initiated against him after examining his response, the sources added.

The controversy arose when government whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, deputed by the state government to attend the official programme in Sircilla, was not received by the collector as per protocol. The MLA unfurled the National Flag in the Collector’s absence, while Jha arrived only when the National Anthem was being played. Angered by the lapse, Srinivas is said to have expressed displeasure, even pointing at his wristwatch and telling the collector that such conduct was unacceptable.

Following the incident, the MLA lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary and brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office. He is reported to have spoken to the CM’s officer on special duty V. Sheshadri and Vemula Srinivas, who advised him to file a written complaint. The matter has since been escalated for formal action.

This is not the first time Jha has been accused of disregarding official protocol. Earlier, lapses were reported during the Independence Day celebrations as well, which had drawn criticism. Officials said the government is determined to enforce discipline and ensure that district heads strictly adhere to established procedures at official functions. The Chief Secretary’s directive has made it clear that the government views such violations seriously and intends to take corrective measures after reviewing the collector’s explanation.