Siraj, Zareen to Be Awarded Group-1 Jobs, Says Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared that international cricketer Mohammed Siraj and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen will be awarded Group-1 jobs by the state government. The proposal is set for approval in the upcoming Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Revanth Reddy celebrated right-arm fast bowler Siraj's contributions to Indian cricket, especially his pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup victory. "Siraj, who studied only up to Intermediate, has achieved remarkable success in cricket," the Chief Minister remarked, emphasising the cricketer's rise from humble beginnings to global recognition.

Siraj, the son of an autorickshaw driver, started playing cricket at the age of 19 after first starting to bowl at the age of 16. He also plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and Hyderabad in domestic cricket.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous BRS government for failing to fulfil their promise of a Group-1 job for Nikhat Zareen, despite her remarkable achievements in boxing. Zareen, a native of Nizamabad and a two-time world champion, is currently competing in the Paris Olympics.

On May 19, 2022, Zareen won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the Women's World Championship in fly-weight final in Istanbul. She became the fifth Indian women's boxer to win a gold medal at the World Championships, joining Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny R. L., and Lekha K.C. Nikhat won 2nd world championship gold medal in 2023 New Delhi IBA Women's world boxing championships in the 48-50 kg category on March 26, 2023. Zareen was introduced to boxing by her father Mohammad Jameel Ahmed.

The Group-1 appointments would grant these sports stars direct entry into high-ranking positions, such as deputy superintendent of police (DSP), should they opt to join the police force.

This initiative is part of the Telangana government's effort to honour and reward exceptional athletes who bring pride to both the state and the nation.