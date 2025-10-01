SIR Provides Opportunity For BJP To Harass Voters In Bihar: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar will provide an opportunity to BJP to "harass" voters.

He was responding to social media posts which claimed that attempts were made to delete Muslim voters in a constituency in Bihar.

"The reality of #BiharSIR. Political parties, especially BJP, will get an opportunity to harass voters & delete them on the basis of religion. In today's India, poor Muslims and Dalits have only one tool, it is their right to vote. BJP wants to make them defenceless against oppression," he said in a post on 'X'.

The total number of electors in poll-bound Bihar have come down by nearly 47 lakh to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll published on Tuesday from 7.89 crore before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list carried out by the Election Commission.

The final figure has, however, increased by 17.87 lakh from 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on August 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters.