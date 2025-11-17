Singur Repairs To Hit Western Hyderabad Hard

HYDERABAD: Several parts of western Hyderabad, including Serilingampally, Patancheru, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Sangareddy, could face drinking water crisis if the Singur reservoir is emptied for repairs.

These areas get alternate day supply. If Singur supplies were halted, several western localities would be fully deprived of water until the repair works are completed, and many other areas in the city may receive water only once in three days.

The city consumes 75 million gallons per day (MGD) of Singur water. If this source is cut off, an additional 45 MGD from the Manjeera system will be affected, since that project is replenished by flows from Singur. Once repair works begin, both reservoirs will be emptied, severely impacting the combined 120 MGD supply.

An HMWS&SB official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that several industrial units — including dozens of factories in Patancheru, BDL and Sangareddy — will face a complete water shutdown if Singur supplies are stopped. “We will submit our report to the government outlining the impacts and other aspects. The final decision will be taken by the state government,” the official said.

According to sources, once the committee submits its report, the state government will take a final call after considering project safety requirements as well as the municipal election schedule.

Hyderabad’s water sources

Akkampally reservoir (Krishna ph-1,2,3): 270 MGD*

SripadaYellampally reservoir (Godavari): 162 MGD

Singur: 75 MGD

Manjeera: 45 MGD

Osmansagar: 27 MGD

Himayatsagar: 18 MGD

MGD refers to million gallons per day.