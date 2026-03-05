Singur Dam Safety Top Priority, Says Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to complete the dam safety works at Singur on a war footing, declaring that the safety of the dam was a top priority for the government.

The minister, who chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat on various irrigation projects, assured that no compromises would be made in protecting and rehabilitating the Singur dam, from where drinking water is supplied to Hyderabad and irrigates crop land in other districts. The meeting was also attended by labour and employment minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy and health minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha.

The M. Baga Reddy Singur Project in Sangareddy district, has been under scrutiny since mid 2025 after safety assessments revealed cracks in the embankment, erosion of slopes, revetment damage and plunge pool issues. The reservoir, with a gross capacity of 29.91 TMCft, supplies 6 to 7 TMCft of water each year to Hyderabad.

Uttam Kumar Reddy ordered immediate sonar checks and underwater surveys below the bund level to detect hidden damage without further draining the reservoir and that the findings be submitted within the next two to three days. He also said he would visit the project and said the work must be completed within one season to avoid crop holidays.

After the risks to the dam were discovered, water was drawn down in the reservoir to safe levels with these enabling major repairs, while alternative drinking water arrangements were made for Hyderabad and Medak. The minister said, “the safety of Singur dam is paramount — it safeguards lives, livelihoods and Hyderabad’s water security. We will act swiftly and decisively.”