Singur Dam Facing Imminent Threat

Hyderabad: The irrigation department has said that the Singur dam, which supplies 6.96 tmc ft of drinking water to the city, faces an “imminent breach risk”, and to avoid “catastrophic” failure the reservoir needs to be immediately emptied substantially for urgent repairs to the dam’s severely damaged bund.

The department officials, at a meeting of Singur dam safety on November 11, concluded: “if repairs are not taken up immediately, a risk of breach exists, leading to catastrophic downstream flooding (impacting Manjeera barrage, Nizamsagar dam, and several check dams).”

Deccan Chronicle had reported the dangers faced by the Singur dam in its report ‘Singur dam in peril, need urgent repairs’ on August 9, following an inspection by the State Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP).

The department said “dam safety is paramount – ignoring the DSRP warning may lead to catastrophic failure,”adding that “with timely government approval, works can be grounded by December 2025 and completed by July 2026 on fast track.”

Saying that the repairs would ensure long-term safety of the Singur project which safeguarding drinking water security and irrigation needs, the irrigation department also cautioned that “if required, one more working season shall be needed,” to complete all the repairs.

Acknowledging the possible severe pain points that will arise as a result of taking Singur out of service for a year, or maybe more, the department called on the government to “ensure public communication that temporary sacrifice ensures long-term safety.”

Warning of an “imminent breach risk,” the department called on the government to instruct the HMWS&SB to find alternative drinking water supplies to Hyderabad instead of from Singur till the repairs are completed. The water drawn from Singur is supplied to several areas of the city including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Puppalguda and Manikonda.

The irrigation department also said that depleting the Singur reservoir will impact Mission Bhagiratha supply which will need to draw water from the downstream Manjeera barrage when Singur is under repairs. Mission Bhagiratha water from Singur, totalling 5.7 tmcft a year is supplied to erstwhile unified Nizamabad and Medak districts.

The depletion of Singur reservoir will also impact a total of 65,000 acres of ayacut under the project of which 40,000 acres fall under Singur and 25,000 acres under the Ghanpur anicut. In light of this, the department said the farmers raising crops in this area in the coming Rabi crop season next year should either observe a crop holiday or be encouraged to raise less water intensive crops that can survive on groundwater.

It said the government permission was required to begin depleting the Singur reservoir as under the existing government order (G.O.Rt.No.885 dt.30.10.2017), the reservoirs required to maintain a minimum draw down level of +520.50 metres for Mission Bhagiratha supplies. However, the Dam Safety Review Panel which studied the dam in June, had said that water level needs to be cut down to +510.60 metres to expose the damaged reaches of the bund for taking up repairs.

Infograph 1

Singur dam on shaky ground

Urgent repairs needed to the dam’s bund, other structures to save the dam

Government needs to approve depletion of water level

Alternative arrangements for supply of drinking water to Hyderabad, erstwhile Nizamabad and Medak districts needed

If permissions are given, work can begin this December, conclude in July 2026

Might need one more ‘working season’ if pace becomes slow

This could result in no Singur supplies for nearly a year

Irrigation dept sought:

Approval to deplete reservoir to expose damaged bund sections, other structures

Directive to district collectors to coordinate alternate arrangements for drinking water and irrigation needs

Constitute a task force of irrigation, HMWS&SB, Mission Bhageeratha, district collectors, and industries for coordination

Infograph 2

Dam Safety Review Panel inspection in June, 2025

Declared Singur dam status as Category-II (major deficiencies requiring prompt remedial measures).

Deficiencies include severe upstream slope revetment damages totalling a length of 796 metres.

Longitudinal cracks and erosion exposing bund soil.

Vegetation growth weakening the structure.

Defunct piezometers and relief wells, inadequate drainage.

Infograph 3

Singur dam problems over the decades

Revetment damages observed at several locations on left flank of the earth dam since 1989 impoundment.

Repairs attempted in 1993-1998.

Fresh damages noticed in 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2003 in new locations, but permanent works could not be completed due to continuous submergence.

Repair estimate submitted in May 2020, received administrative sanction in August 2021 for Rs 16.085 crore but work was not taken up as the working area was under water.

Temporary measures like sand bags were laid in 2019, 2020, 2023, and 2024 but proved insufficient.

