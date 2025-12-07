Single Nominations Bring Unopposed Victories in Several Telangana Villages

Karimnagar/Warangal: Several sarpanch and ward posts are set to be unanimous wins, as only one nomination was filed for each seat in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts. In the Veerpur gram panchayat of Raikal mandal of Jagtial district, the sarpanch post was reserved for a general woman, who is likely to go unopposed.

Dindigala Gangu was the only person to file nomination papers by the deadline. Gangu has prior experience, having served as sarpanch in 2014. Additionally, all eight ward seats in the Veerpur village also received only a single nomination each, guaranteeing a unanimous election for the ward members as well.

Similar unopposed elections are anticipated for the sarpanch posts in several other villages, including Kothuri Pushpanath of Nayakapu Gudem, Maineni Prameela of Bheemreddy Gudem, Pallapu Madhavi in Vaddera Colony of Sarangapur mandal, and Purka Deepa Kalpana of Gondu Gudem in Birpur mandal.

The trend of single nominations is also evident in the Mulugu district, where the sarpanch seats in Adavi Rangapur gram panchayat of Venkatapur mandal and Ankanna Gudem and Raini Gudem gram panchayats in Mulugu mandal received single nominations. Officials stated that these gram panchayats, which received only a single nomination, will be announced officially, and the declaration will be made by the returning officer in their respective villages.