Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy Elected Unanimously for Rajya Sabha, Declares ECI

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Monday declared Congress candidates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy as having elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana on Monday.

Returning officer Chada Upender Reddy declared them elected after the deadline for withdrawing nominations passed with no other valid candidates in the fray. They received these certificates from the hands of the RO at the Assembly premises in Hyderabad.

The opposition BRS and BJP did not field candidates due to a lack of sufficient numbers in the state assembly. For Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior Supreme Court advocate, this election marks his fifth term as a member of the Upper House. While Vem Narender Reddy, a close aide and advisor to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is making his debut in the Rajya Sabha.

The elections were necessitated by the upcoming end of terms for sitting members on April 9. Their nominations were supported by the Congress' 66 MLAs, as well as allied or friendly parties including the CPI (1 MLA) and AIMIM (7 MLAs).

On this occasion, Congress leaders congratulated the newly elected members.

Speaking to media persons, Narender Reddy made it clear that he will make the voice of Telangana heard strongly in the Rajya Sabha and will continuously work for the interests of the state.