Singh Swore by the Constitution:Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the special Legislative Assembly session by stating that Singh swore by the Constitution and was committed to betterment of the people.

The former prime minister supported everyone, regardless of their political affiliations. A great leader, who dedicated his entire life to serving the country, he has left indelible footprints with his selfless service, he said.

"He introduced a number of reforms in financial policies and other aspects. He enhanced India's status in the global economy and made it a key member in G20. He contributed to the rapid development of IT and telecom sectors, while in the field of education, he gave priority to higher education and established higher educational institutions like IITs and IIMs," Sridhar Babu said.

The minister pointed out that Singh had laid the foundation for Aadhaar and had contributed to the digital identity of the people. He also took measures for strict implementation of JNNURM as a means to boost infrastructure in urban areas, Sridhar Babu said.