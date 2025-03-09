Singer Kalpana Files Complaint with Telangana Women's Commission Against False News

Hyderabad: Singer Kalpana has filed a complaint with the Telangana Women's Commission, alleging that false news is being spread against her on social media. She has urged the commission to take action against those who are posting misleading information without verifying the facts.

Recently, Kalpana was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. The neighbours, with the assistance of the police, facilitated her transfer to the hospital. After receiving treatment, Kalpana recovered and clarified that she did not attempt suicide. She explained that she lost consciousness due to an overdose of sleeping pills.

Despite her clarification, social media platforms and several YouTube channels have been flooded with speculative stories about her condition, with some falsely claiming that she had attempted suicide. In response, Kalpana filed a formal complaint with the Telangana Women's Commission on Saturday. She accused certain YouTube channels of spreading false information using her videos and requested the commission to take strict action against those responsible.

The Chairperson of the Women's Commission has assured Kalpana that stringent measures will be taken against those spreading false news. The Chairperson emphasized that special attention will be given to individuals posting obscene or defamatory content about women and warned trolls of severe consequences for sharing inappropriate posts.