Singer Kalpana Denies Suicide Attempt, Claims Overdose Was Accidental

Hyderabad: Singer Kalpana, who fell unconscious after taking an overdose of sleeping pills, is currently recovering. She recently released a video appealing to the media to stop spreading false propaganda against her husband. She explained that she took the pills due to stress-related insomnia.

"There is false propaganda circulating in the media about our family. I want to clarify that I live happily with my husband and daughter. At the age of 45, I am pursuing PhD and LLB, and I am able to do all this because of my husband's support. I hold no ill will toward him. Our family is very close-knit. Due to professional stress, I have been struggling with sleep and am undergoing treatment for it. I took an overdose of tablets as prescribed by the doctors, which caused me to lose consciousness. I am here today because of my husband's timely response, the help of our neighbors, and the police. I will soon entertain you all again with my songs. It is because of my husband's support that I am excelling in my favorite fields. He is the best gift in my life. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who inquired about my health," she said in the video.



