Singareni Set For Strategic Expansion As Bhatti Vikramarka Outlines Vision

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy for Singareni Collieries Company Limited, describing it as “the soul of Telangana.”

He announced several initiatives aimed at transforming Singareni into a global player through critical mineral acquisition, interstate operations, and diversification — highlighting its recent success in securing tenders for gold and copper exploration in Karnataka, a venture that leverages the company’s industry expertise.

Speaking at a press conference to announce a 34 per cent profit share for employees, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the need for unwavering protection and robust growth for Singareni. He revealed that the government is actively urging the Centre to return two key coal blocks, Sathupalli and Koyagudem, which were lost to private entities during the previous administration’s unsuccessful participation in central auctions.

“Every effort is being made to ensure all coal blocks in Telangana belong to Singareni, and formal requests to return these lost assets are already underway,” Bhatti Vikramarka assured.

Bhatti Vikramarma announced Singareni’s diversification beyond coal into the lucrative field of critical minerals mining. The company has secured tenders for gold and copper exploration in Karnataka, and upon completion, whichever company is awarded the mining contract will pay Singareni a 35 per cent royalty over the lifespan of the mine. The engagement of leading consultancies such as PwC and KPMG further reinforces efforts to establish Singareni as a model public sector enterprise.

On the welfare front, Bhatti declared a Dasara bonus of `819 crore for 71,000 employees. This includes a landmark payout for 41,000 permanent staff, each receiving `1,95,610 — a 4.4 per cent increase of `8,289 over last year’s bonus. Additionally, 30,000 contract workers will benefit from a bonus of `5,500, an uplift from the `5,000 bonus introduced the previous year.

The Deputy Chief Minister reported that Singareni posted a net profit of `6,394 crore in the last financial year. Of this, Rs 4,034 crore has been allocated for ongoing and new projects, reflecting a continuous growth trajectory, while `2,360 crore supports the generous bonus distribution, with 34% of net profits directly shared among the workforce.

Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving and advancing Singareni’s legacy, not only by securing coal assets but also by pursuing new opportunities in critical minerals beyond Telangana’s borders. He likened the company to a nurturing mother, deserving sustained support and care, as it advances toward becoming one of India’s leading public sector success stories.