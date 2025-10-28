Singareni Seeks Manpower Overhaul amid Productivity Slump

Hyderabad: Facing a widening gap in coal output per employee, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from consulting firms to conduct a comprehensive manpower optimization study across all its mines and departments.

The Kothagudem-based coal major, jointly owned by the governments of Telangana (51 per cent) and India (49 per cent), announced the initiative as part of what officials call a “course correction” to align manpower strength with modern operational needs and machinery utilisation.

With over 71,000 employees, including 30,000 contract workers, SCCL produced 69.01 million tonnes of coal in 2023–24. However, its Output Per Man-Shift (OMS) stood at just 5.41 tonnes on average and on average and 0.87 tonnes in underground mines — far below Coal India Limited’s 16.11 tonnes in open-cast mines and 1.05 tonnes in underground mines during the same year. South Eastern Coalfields, a Coal India subsidiary, reported even higher figures of 22.08 tonnes and 1.38 tonnes respectively.

Despite heavy investments in mechanisation, Singareni’s productivity has stagnated, particularly in open-cast and underground operations that continue to rely heavily on manual labour. Insiders admit that poor utilisation of high-capacity machinery, fragmented deployment, and skill mismatches have limited gains from modernisation.

The six-month study will assess cadre strength, identify surplus and shortage areas, map skill requirements, and recommend redeployment plans. It will also include future manpower projections, analyses of job structures, and workload benchmarking against comparable PSUs.

The sources said the move aims to not only “right-size” but also “right-skill” the workforce, ensuring alignment with diversification plans in power, solar, and new energy sectors. The consultant will recommend changes in recruitment, training, and promotion policies.

The announcement follows Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s recent appeal to Singareni workers to bolster efficiency and output to meet Telangana’s growing power needs.

“The future of Singareni depends on how effectively every employee contributes. Productivity, not headcount, must be the focus,” Bhatti told officials and employees, reflecting the state’s concern over stagnating performance amidst rising energy demand and renewable-sector competition.

More than a century old, SCCL retains deep institutional legacy but also structural rigidities that undermine operational agility. Despite automation in several mines, inefficiencies persist due to outdated job structures, overlapping roles, and uneven machinery use.

Sources said while unions remain wary of rationalisation, the management prefers natural attrition, re-skilling, and performance incentives over direct downsizing.

The EOI closes on November 10, and the selected firm will have six months to submit its final manpower optimisation plan. Whether it translates into measurable productivity gains will depend on management resolve and workforce cooperation.