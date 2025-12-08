Singareni Reserves Names for Subsidiaries in Green Energy, Global Mining Sectors

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited has reserved names for two new subsidiaries to expand into renewable energy and international mineral mining. The Registrar of Companies has approved the names Singareni Green Energy Limited for solar and renewable energy projects, and Singareni Global Limited for mining critical minerals and rare earth elements abroad.

This move is directed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Union coal ministry, through under secretary Pradeep Raj Nayan, has endorsed the initiative, emphasizing the subsidiaries must operate profitably. After over 130 years as a coal-focused company, Singareni is now evolving into a broader energy and mining enterprise on a global stage, enhancing Telangana’s industrial reach.