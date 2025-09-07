 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Singareni Issues Orders To Rehire 43 Terminated Junior Mining Engineer Trainees

Telangana
DC Correspondent
7 Sept 2025 1:05 AM IST

The reappointment will apply to those terminated before July 24, 2025, under 45 years of age, who clear medical tests and committee review.

Singareni Issues Orders To Rehire 43 Terminated Junior Mining Engineer Trainees
x
Reinstated JMET trainees are required to perform duties for at least 190 man-days in their first year.—DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Singareni management on Saturday issued orders to reinstate 43 junior mining engineer trainees (JMET) who were terminated for various reasons. Under chairman and MD N. Balaram's directions, the move aims to give these employees a second chance after prior termination due to absenteeism and failure to submit required documents.

A recent tripartite agreement between the deputy chief labour commissioner, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCC) management, and the recognised Singareni Collieries Workers Union (AITUC) facilitated this decision. The trainees, now reappointed, must present details, overman certificate, gas testing and first aid certificates to a high-power committee. Following their medical fitness clearance, primary appointment orders will be issued.

Reinstated JMET trainees are required to perform duties for at least 190 man-days in their first year. Balaram emphasized disciplined work and urged them to make full use of this valuable opportunity amid tough job market conditions, acknowledging the company’s goodwill in offering another chance.

The reappointment will apply to those terminated before July 24, 2025, under 45 years of age, who clear medical tests and committee review.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) job market medical tests 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X