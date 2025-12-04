Singareni in First Out-of-State Deal with Rajasthan

Hyderabad: Rajasthan power minister Hiralal Nagar announced on Thursday that the Rajasthan Cabinet had approved construction of 2,300 MW power plants — 1,500 MW solar and 800 MW thermal — in partnership with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL). This will be Singareni's first out-of-state expansion.

Nagar met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan here and presented an official letter confirming the approval and discussing joint ventures.

"These projects will meet critical power needs across both states, prompting Rajasthan's swift Cabinet nod for rapid execution," Nagar stated. He highlighted SCCL's plans for similar green energy tie-ups with other states.

Present at the meeting were Rajasthan officials Kaluram and Pramod Sharma, Singareni Thermal Power Plant executive director Chiranjeevi, general manager (coordination) T. Srinivas, and others.