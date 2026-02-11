Singareni Gets New CMD; Cyberabad, Malkajgiri Get First Commissioners

Hyderabad: Singareni has appointed Dr. Jyoti Buddhaprakash as its full-time CMD.

R.V. Karnan will continue to head the GHMC, while the newly formed Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations have received their first commissioners.

G. Srijana has been appointed as Cyberabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, while T. Vinay Krishna Reddy has been appointed as Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation commissioner.