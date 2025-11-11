Singareni Eyes Major Tech Push, Global Expansion

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) CMD N. Balaram said the company is confident of securing at least ten coal blocks in the upcoming auctions, a move that would help it achieve an annual production milestone of 100 million tons. Addressing the 38th Joint Consultative Committee meeting at Singareni Bhavan, Balaram unveiled several new technological and expansion initiatives. Among them was the successful production of methanol from carbon dioxide at the Singareni Thermal Power Station — a major breakthrough in clean energy innovation.

In addition, the company is entering the green hydrogen sector and plans to establish a 500 MW pumped storage power project. A 2,400 MW thermal power plant being developed in Odisha is expected to significantly enhance SCCL’s annual revenues and strengthen its energy portfolio. Balaram urged strict adherence to the eight-hour work schedule for all employees and stressed the importance of maintaining a zero-accident workplace through improved safety measures. He noted that safety initiatives introduced last year had already shown positive results.

He also sought active cooperation from trade unions to raise awareness among workers on quality control and efficiency, especially after SCCL recently reduced coal prices by about `1,000 per ton to stay competitive.

The CMD outlined plans to diversify into strategic minerals through collaborations with national research institutions and to expand operations globally. SCCL is preparing to operate in five countries — including Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Australia — while continuing activities across ten Indian states.

Directors Gautam Potru (personnel), L.V. Suryanarayana, K. Venkateshwarlu and M. Thirumala Rao, along with general managers and senior executives, attended the meeting.