Singareni Enters Rare Earth Mining: CMD

Hyderabad:Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is venturing into critical minerals with plans to establish a rare minerals processing unit. A pilot plant will soon come up in Kothagudem in collaboration with the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) to identify and extract rare earth elements (REEs) from overburden soil, fly ash and other waste materials. The initiative, backed by the Telangana government, aims to diversify SCCL’s business and tap into the growing demand for critical minerals vital to advanced technologies.

SCCL chairman and managing director N. Balram said preliminary studies confirmed the presence of valuable rare earths such as cerium, lanthanum, neodymium and dysprosium in Singareni’s coal mines and thermal plant ash. The pilot plant will focus on experimental extraction and commercial feasibility, paving the way for future large-scale operations. NFTDC researchers have expressed optimism about the collaboration.



In another initiative, the SCCL will host a mega job mela on October 26 in Bellampalli to generate employment opportunities for local youth. Supported by over 80 private companies, the event encourages candidates to register via QR codes. Previous SCCL job melas in Ramagundam, Wyra, Madhira and Bhupalpally helped place over 12,000 candidates.

