Singareni Enters MoU For Critical Minerals

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), an autonomous body under the ministry of mines, to promote scientific research and exploration of critical minerals and rare earth elements in the Singareni region.

The MoU was signed at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad, in the presence of SCCL CMD N. Balram. It was executed by SCCL director K. Venkateswarlu and JNARDDC director Dr Anupam Agnihotri. Balram said the partnership would leverage JNARDDC’s expertise to explore rare earth elements in overburden, fly ash, and nearby hills of open-cast mines.

The collaboration includes capacity building and access to JNARDDC’s advanced laboratories for in-depth research. Dr Agnihotri said the partnership would be mutually beneficial, combining JNARDDC’s research strength with Singareni’s mining expertise.

Officials said the MoU marks a major milestone for Singareni’s diversification into critical minerals, aligning with its long-term plans for sustainable mining and global business expansion. Senior SCCL officials and general managers attended the event and expressed their support for the initiative.