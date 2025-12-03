Singareni Collieries, CSIR-IMMT Ink Pact To Extract Critical Minerals From Coal Waste

HYDERABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has signed an agreement with CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) to explore and extract rare earth elements and critical minerals from coal mining waste across its operations. The pact, signed in the presence of SCCL chairman and managing director N. Balram, targets minerals in shale, clay, sandstone, granite, coal fly ash, and bottom ash from Singareni regions.

This follows an initial memorandum of understanding signed in June, marking the project's formal launch. Balram highlighted confirmed presence of rare earth elements in overburden from open-cast mines, fly ash and bottom ash from Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP), and hill formations of its waste. Samples from Durgamgutta block near Manuguru, analyzed by the Geological Survey of India, also verified these deposits.

Preliminary studies identified 14 minerals, including six light rare earths like lanthanum, cerium, and praseodymium, plus eight heavy ones such as yttrium, scandium, and dysprosium. CSIR-IMMT will conduct detailed analysis, economic viability assessments, and develop extraction processes using indigenous, eco-friendly technologies. This collaboration aligns with government priorities to reduce import dependence and diversify SCCL beyond coal.

CSIR-IMMT director Dr Ramanuj Narayan stressed on developing homegrown methods to extract minerals from industrial waste, bolstering India's self-reliance in critical minerals vital for green technologies. He described the initiative as a step toward national mineral security and viable extraction models.

The agreement was signed by Dr Kali Sanjay, chief scientist and head of hydro & electrometallurgy at IMMT, and SCCL director (P&P) K. Venkateshwarlu. Attendees included Chiranjeevi, ED-STPP T. Srinivas, GM (Coordination), B. Srinivas, GM (Exploration) and Chintala Srinivas, GM.