Singareni CMD Urges Staff To Ramp Up

HYDERABAD: Singareni CMD N. Balram called upon all area general managers and departments to accelerate efforts to compensate for production losses due to heavy rains earlier this year. With the monsoon season now over, Balram emphasised the importance of achieving the November target of 72 lakh tonnes of coal production and dispatch by maintaining a daily coal output of 2.4 lakh tonnes and removing 13.75 lakh cubic meters of overburden every day.

Highlighting the core focus on coal mining despite diversification into other ventures at a review meeting, the CMD stressed that all officers, including personnel and safety departments, must work together to ensure efficient operations and timely completion of tasks.

He warned that negligence in performance will not be tolerated and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to becoming an accident-free organisation after regretting three fatal incidents last year. Intensive inspections, especially in underground mines, were mandated to achieve zero fatalities in the current year.

Balram also reviewed progress on new projects, directing the VK Open Cast mine at Kothagudem to reach a minimum production of six lakh tonnes by March 2026. He urged priority attention to other mines awaiting clearance, aiming to commence operations at four new mines this year.

In a departure from routine virtual meetings, this was the first in-person full review meeting involving all area GMs, directors and corporate GMs, resulting in multiple on-the-spot decisions to support area-specific requirements.

The meeting saw attendance from top company leadership, including directors L.V. Suryanarayana, K. Venkateswarlu, Goutham Potru, M. Thirumala Rao, executive director B. Venkanna and senior officials across departments.