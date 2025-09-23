Singareni Bonus: Govt Cheated Coal Miners, Says Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday castigated the Congress government on the bonus announcement for Singareni collieries workers saying the coal mine workers have been cheated by the government which robbed them of their rightful share of the profits made by the company.

In a sharply worded statement, former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said it was shameful that the government chose to give just 34 per cent of Rs 2,360 crore of the total Rs 6,394 crore profits logged by the company in the last year. “This is nothing less than very bitter news for the Singareni workers in the run up to the Dasara festival. The bonus has been cut by more than 50 per cent. The BRS demands that Singareni workers must be paid 34 per cent of the total profits as bonus,” Harish Rao said.

“Last year, the government set aside Rs 2,238 crore from the profit saying this will used for the company’s future. Nothing was heard of it again. This year, Rs 4,034 crore has been kept aside. Where is all this money going? Into whose pockets?” Harish Rao asked. The BRS, he said, will fight for the rightful bonus share of the Singareni workers.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has once again proved that he is all talk and no action. It is atrocious only a percentage of the part of the total profits has been declared as bonus. The BRS strongly condemns the truncated bonus announcement. When the BRS was in power, the bonus was calculated from the entire profit made by the company. Now, only a third of the total profit is being calculated for this purpose,” he said.