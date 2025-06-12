Singareni and CSIR-IMMT Sign MoU for Exploration and Production of Critical Minerals

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) marked its entry into the critical minerals sector by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT).

The MoU is to explore and produce critical minerals found in the Singareni mines using modern technology. Preliminary findings confirm the presence of rare earth elements (REEs) in some Singareni open-cast mines and in fly ash from the Singareni thermal power plant. The Geological Survey of India also reported the presence of rare earth elements in the Durgam Gutta block near Manuguru.

REEs have multiple applications in electrical and electronic components, lasers, glass, magnetic materials, and industrial processes. Fourteen types of minerals, including six light REEs (lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium) and eight heavy REEs (yttrium, scandium, dysprosium), have been identified.

IMMT will provide technical support and ensure the use of environmentally friendly technology during production.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in the presence of V.K. Saraswat, former Niti Aayog member and former DG of DRDO. SCCLs Chairman and Managing Director N. Balaram, CSIR-IMMT Director Dr Ramanuj Narayan, and senior officials from both organisations participated.

IMMT will conduct further studies before launching production. SCCL is also exploring collaboration with Australia for critical minerals production.

With the central government prioritizing domestic critical minerals, Singareni is ready to develop relevant blocks. CSIR-IMMT Director Dr. Narayan called the MoU a significant step toward a promising future.