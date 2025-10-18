Sing-Alongs Are Hyderabad’s New Trend

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad, where diverse languages and traditions blend, a new trend is striking the right note — sing-along sessions. Unlike karaoke, these gatherings have no stage, no lead performer and no judgment. Everyone sings together, creating a space for people to drop their inhibitions and reconnect with music.

Hosted mostly in cosy cafes and community spaces, these sessions have become the city’s latest weekend craze. Registration fees range from ₹150 to ₹300, drawing participants of all ages. Two Kendriya Vidyalaya alumni, Lasya Nandigam, 25, a data analyst, and Pranidhi Kanchanapally, 24, a civil engineer, started “Unplugged Raagam” in July 2025 for melophiles and for themselves. The initiative, now in its eighth edition, celebrates the joy of collective singing.

Sharing their passion with the Deccan Chronicle, Lasya said, “Though we are senior and junior at the school, the premises gave us that ambitious and exploratory mindset, and now we could manage to maintain a vibe at the events. “Vibe is everything,” added Lasya. “We have people from different age groups and even those travelling from far-off places. Once the music starts, all our effort feels worth it.”

Pranidhi explained that preparation is key. “We pick weekly themes — retro, festival, folk, melodies — and maintain a log. Music runs in our families; my parents are Ilayaraja fans, so this passion comes naturally,” she said. “There’s no lead singer. Everyone sings as one voice, releasing the stress of the week. By the end, any awkwardness disappears. It’s therapy through music.”

Harsha Komaravolu, founder of OPENCT, who also organises sing-along events in Hyderabad and Vizag, said the idea was born from mental wellness meetups. “People wanted to connect and music made it effortless. Now, irrespective of age or profession, participants turn up to sing their hearts out,” he said. His team, including Adhi Kumar Chepala and Trinadha Samsani, hosts events that attract between 50 and 120 attendees.

“People come from across the city — from Kukatpally to Gachibowli — just to experience that joy. These are non-judgmental spaces, and that’s what makes them special,” Harsha said. Adhi explained that while the events bring modest profits, the focus remains on community building. “We usually collaborate with cafes, which benefit from the footfall. In return, they offer us discounted packages or free beverages for participants. It’s a win-win,” he said.

For many, these sessions have become a source of emotional relief and friendship. Poet and linguist Poluri Pavani said, “As an artist, I love being around music. These sing-alongs helped me discover new genres and connect with like-minded people. You enter as strangers and leave as friends.” Singer Sai Tarun, an introvert, said the experience helped him open up. “These sessions are not about competition. They helped me build confidence and meet others who share my passion for music,” he said.

For working professional Sushuma Illuri, it was a chance encounter that turned into a habit. “I stumbled upon one event while doom-scrolling and decided to go. Now I attend regularly. It’s my escape from daily chaos,” she said. With each session, Hyderabad’s sing-along community is growing louder and warmer — proving that when voices unite, harmony isn’t just in the music but also in the people it brings together.