Sindhis Usher in Cheti Chand With Devotion and Joy

Hyderabad:Sindhi communities across Hyderabad and Secunderabad celebrated Cheti Chand, marking their New Year and the birth anniversary of Jhulelal.

The celebrations began with the Bharano Sahib ritual, followed by bhajans and traditional dances.

In Secunderabad, Sindhi Samaj unit president Deepak Gabba led the Bharano and aarti ceremonies at Sindhi Colony.



At Hira Hall in King Koti, the Sree Sindhi Guru Sangat Sabha organised evening events where community members were honoured for their contributions in the presence of office-bearers.



Processions were taken out with devotees carrying the Baharana Sahib to temples, followed by the symbolic immersion of Chirag in water bodies.

Community feasts and devotional programmes were held at various venues, bringing together members in celebration of the festival.

The festivities reflected themes of renewal, faith and community bonding.

