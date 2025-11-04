Sindhis To Mark Guru Nanak’s 556th Birth Anniversary Today

HYDERABAD: The Sindhi community in Hyderabad is set to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji with devotion and enthusiasm. Organised by the Sree Sindhi Guru Sangat Sabha Association, the celebration will be held on Wednesday at King Koti Heera Hall, drawing thousands of devotees from across the twin cities.

The day will begin with the conclusion of the Akhand Path Saheb, followed by devotional Keertan and the Guru Ka Langar Prasad, featuring traditional Sindhi delicacies such as pulao, sai bhaji (spinach and lentils), vegetable curries, puri, kada prasad, sweets and rose milk.

Historically linked to Punjab and Sindh, many Sindhis identify as Nanakpanthis (followers of Guru Nanak). His teachings continue to inspire devotion, equality and spiritual discipline within the community. Over 5,000 devotees are expected to join the celebrations, said Narendar Chandani, Govind Bacchani and Ashok Vaswani, president, secretary and advisory committee member of the association.

In the run-up to the event, the community has been holding Prabhat Pheris — early morning processions where devotees sing hymns and share greetings. “These outreach activities spread blessings and joy, transcending caste and creed,” said Govind Bacchani, secretary of the Sabha.

As the city decks up with lights, devotional music and traditional decorations, the event promises to highlight the Sindhi community’s enduring spirit of service and unity.