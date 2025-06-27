Simple, Shy, Perseverant Boy Who Reached Stars

Hyderabad:Simplicity and dedicated efforts to reach his dreams with a perseverant mind were the specialty of Shubhanshu Shukla from his younger days, recalls his classmate and friend from the 108th batch of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Lt. Col. Hemand Raj R. Stationed at Secunderabad divisional headquarters, Lt Col Hemand says his friend was a simple student, who was never competitive for a first rank but believed in consistency and discipline to reach his goals.

“Shubhanshu was my classmate at the NDA in our 108th batch when I joined in 2002. He was one of the calmest cadets in the batch, which is normally rare among those pursuing a career in the defence. Shubhanshu’s name was not among the high achievers of any section during our time at the academy. But, look how he made it today. All of us, his former classmates, believe that he made it to create history with his vision and dedication,” says the officer.



Shukla’s humble beginning from a middle-class family in Uttar Pradesh to the International Space Station (ISS) is a thrilling story for any Indian youngster to follow. India leapt again into space in a gap of 41 years after veteran Rakesh Sharma’s journey, through the 39-year-old Shukla. Soon after his military training, he joined the Indian Air Force as a flying officer in the fighter stream.



“Shubhanshu is proof that it’s not the marks of certificates that we gain during the academic period that help us in the future, but a disciplined lifestyle and vision, staying simple and grounded to the roots. He has kept the Tricolour close to his heart at the start of his historic journey into space. From dreaming of becoming a military officer for the country, he has made all Indians proud today. I am sure the disciplined training at the NDA has helped in moulding the fighter he is today,” says Lt. Col. Hemand.



Showing the old photographs from the training period at the NDA, the officer turned emotional. “This is not just me talking about Shubhanshu, but the whole batch. We love him and are very proud of his achievements as one of us. I hope he will bring more laurels to the country in his next missions as well,” added the officer.

