Silt removal in Bhadrakali Lake inspected

WARANGAL: In a bid to expedite the ongoing silt removal project at Bhadrakali Lake in Hanamkonda, district collector P. Praveenya, accompanied by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner Ashwini Thanaji Wakade and district additional collector Venkat Reddy, conducted an on-site inspection on Thursday.

During the visit, collector Praveenya assessed the progress of the silt removal efforts and engaged in detailed discussions with irrigation department officials. Emphasising the urgency of the project, she ordered the creation of additional internal roads to facilitate the quicker transportation of silt using a larger fleet of vehicles. She also urged officials to promptly report any issues that might arise during the process.

Following the site visit, Praveenya convened a review meeting at the collectorate’s mini-conference hall to deliberate on the project’s progress and departmental responsibilities. During the meeting, irrigation officials expressed concerns about potential challenges in issuing vehicle passes for silt transport. They proposed establishing an alternate entry and exit route to alleviate these issues and recommended deploying additional staff to supervise operations during night hours.

The collector instructed that all necessary internal roads for silt transportation be completed within a day and directed that large containers be set up within two days to organise staff supervision. She further suggested a shift-based deployment of staff, with counter setups to prevent any disruptions, and emphasised the need for additional personnel during night shifts. “Ensure that two water tankers are kept available at all times,” she added.

Additionally, Praveenya stressed the importance of installing more electric lights and preparing an alternate route for silt transportation to maintain uninterrupted operations. She urged contractors to complete their tasks as swiftly as possible and highlighted the critical role of coordination between officials and contractors for the timely execution of the project.

The review meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including RDO Ramesh Rathod, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority project officer Ajith Reddy, ACPs Devender Reddy and Sathyanarayana, traffic inspector Naga Babu, motor vhicle inspector Venu Gopal, superintending engineer Venkateshwarau, and executive engineers Shankar and Bheem Rao, alongside the silt removal contractors.



